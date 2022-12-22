Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR has charged ndi Anambra to use the yuletide season to remember the poor and downtrodden of the society, in the spirit of APGA Slogan “Onye aghana nwanne ya”.

The Governor gave the charge at the Anambra State “Christmas Carol and Awesome Praise” which he attended with his wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, The event took place at the International Convention Center, Awka.

The Governor in his goodwill message, thanked God Almighty for making the day possible. He reiterated that Anambra will continue to win.

“This period is a time to remember the downtrodden in the spirit of APGA slogan “onye aghana nwanne ya”.

“We should take this message across. Nobody is too poor to give and nobody is too rich to receive. We should learn the spirit of giving,” Soludo stressed.

“We have come here to celebrate God’s grace and mercy on Anambra State.

“We are on the pathway towards a liveable and prosperous homeland.

“I appreciate all the organizers of this event. This is the first time it’s happening here in ICC.

“Christmas is in few days time and some have traveled but I appreciate everyone for coming.

“This is the celebration of one state, one people and one agenda.

“This is ecumenism at work! The children of God must come together to unite because that is who we are.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The few hundreds of persons in the bushes and on the streets harassing people cannot define us,” Soludo maintained.

“This yuletide season, we commit Anambra State into the hands of God. Anambra is a blessed land and the light of the nation, we are on course.

“If we went back nine months ago, we couldn’t have had this kind of event. Anambra will continue to win.

“Here on earth, we as government and as a people must continue to do the work of God.

“This government prioritizes human capital that is productive at home and exportable abroad.

“We want to give our children a future by taking care of their education,” Soludo noted.

“We planned to monetize Christmas bonus so our workers can use it for whatever they decide to do despite the circumstances and economic situation of the country.

“Over 50,000 Anambra pensioners and workers have received their stipends within yesterday and today to celebrate Christmas,” Soludo said.

“I want to appreciate the Various denominations of the church for their investment in human capital; most especially health and education.

“This season is the same message I leave with Ndi Anambra. Let us be the change we want to see.

“I appeal to our brothers, the few hundreds, the criminals; that abundant grace, repentance will come upon them; that God will arrest them and bring them into the light of Christ.

“Darkness cannot exist where light is and together we must fight this fight to victory.

“To all the choir, you are so wonderful. Thank you immensely, I deeply appreciate you. Happy Christmas to all of you,” Soludo concluded.

Responding, the Commissioner for Culture Entertainment and Tourism, Hon Don Onyenji commended the Governor and his wife for gracing the occasion physically

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, wife of Governor Soludo, Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Pascal Agbodike, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Head of Service, Barr. Mrs Theodora Igwegbe, Deputy Majority Leader, Anambra House of Assembly, Hon Emeka Aforka, Chief Protocol, Hon Chinedu Nwoye, Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr. Patrick Aghamba, Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mr. Anthony Ifeanya, Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Sir Julius Chukwuemeka, Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Sylvia Ifemeje, Commissioner for Environment, Mr Felix Odimegwu, MD ABS, Sir Chido Obidiegwu, National President ASATU, Barrister Titus Akpudo, President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Anambra State, Chief Emeka Udodeme, Vice Chancellor COOU, Prof. F.U. Okafor, Bishop Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, the clergy include the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, among others, attended the event.