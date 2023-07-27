Rema Walks Out Of Stage In Atlanta

“Afrobeats is waybigger than this”_

Due to the bad condition of the venue, Nigerian international phenomenon, Rema, declined to play in Atlanta.

Rema is one of the artists driving the global spread of Afrobeats, and his smash song “Calm Down” has become the genre’s largest export to date thanks to its enormous global success.

Due to what he called the venue’s “poor and unsatisfactory state,” the internationally acclaimed phenomenon postponed his scheduled performance at the Atlanta stop of his “Rave & Roses” Tour on July 27, 2023.

Rema told the fans who came out to see him in a now viral video clip that was recorded by someone in the audience and posted on Twitter that Afrobeats is greater than the venue and that his followers should be treated better.

Before leaving the stage, Rema uttered:

“Afrobeats is way too big to look like this. I don’t take no rubbish and I respect my fans. I’m going to reschedule this show because they have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeats by treating you guys like this,”

Although Rema’s unwillingness to play would have disappointed the hundreds of admirers who came to see him perform, they would have appreciated the prestige he gives his stagecraft and his commitment to always giving his followers the best.

Rema is one of the most popular musicians in the world right now because to his mega hit song “Calm Down,” which topped the charts on several continents and brought him tens of millions of new fans.