Relive Mandela’s Spirit Of Selfless Service, Foundation Urges Nigerian Leaders

202 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 20, 2021
The Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation (DULF), on Monday called on leaders to reenact Nelson Mandela’s spirit of selfless service and love for the progress of one’s country.
The Executive Director of DULF, Mr Daniel Ukwu, said this in a statement in Enugu meant to commemorate the birthday of former South-African President and foremost Freedom Fighter, Nelson Mandela.
Mandela International Day is celebrated world over annually on July 18, which serves as his birthday.
According to Ukwu, their concern is having Nelson Mandela’s spirit of leadership entrenched in Nigeria, as Leadership is a serious business.
He said, “Today, we cry for proactive leadership as a solution to our political challenges.
“Only committed and proactive leadership will rebrand our great country, Nigeria.
“Only leaders with Nelson Mandela’s spirit will set us free from our challenges that had lead citizens being bitter against themselves and the country.”
Ukwu said that “leadership is a choice, meaning you can choose the level of initiative you want to exercise in response.
“What everyone should ask remains- how best can I perform or do to get the best under the current circumstances.
“Give the world the best you have and you may get hurt anyway. Give the world your best anyway,’’ he said.
The executive director said DULF was celebrating Nelson Mandela, a great man who had given the world his best when he had the golden opportunity.
“We are joining the world to say happy birthday to our role model in Africa and the world at large,” he added.
