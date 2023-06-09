Religious Persecution: Canadian Teacher Blasts Muslim Students for Boycotting ‘Pride’ Festivities

Lifesite News reported that an audio recording exposed an intolerant Canadian teacher who blasted Muslim students for boycotting ‘pride’ festivities which traditionally holds globally in the month of June. The misguided teacher opined that the students cannot be Canadian if they failed to participate in the ‘pride’ activities.

The audio recording was posted on Twitter yesterday by user Hamzah wald Maqbul, on which a teacher from Londonderry School in Edmonton made the comments to junior high students. Londonderry includes students in Grades 7-9 in Edmonton Public Schools.

“A zealot teacher from Londonderry, Alberta, goes nuts on Muslim students for excusing themselves from #PrideMonth celebrations. It is lonely & isolating to experience this type of thing at the hands of fanatical teachers & I’ve experienced it myself. We’re on your side Mansūr,” tweeted Maqbul.

In the recording, a teacher can be heard saying, “Do you think it’s acceptable to not show up because you think there are some Pride activities going on at school.”

“It’s not a joke. Mansūr.”

According to Maqbul, he got the recording from “multiple sources,” but it is unconfirmed. However, LifeSiteNews has confirmed with Edmonton Public Schools that the teacher in question does work at Londonderry School and made the comments.

The teacher then asserted that Muslim students were instead “hanging out at the mall” and not taking part in pride activities and said when Ramadan was celebrated, other students were in class.

“They’re showing respect to the class, for your religion,” the teacher said about the students who celebrated “pride.”

The teacher then claimed that one’s religion is somehow the same as being LGBTQ.

“It goes two ways. If you want to be respected for who you are, if you don’t want to suffer prejudice for your religion, your color, skin, your whatever, then you got to give back to people who are different from you,” she told the students.

“That’s how it works. It’s an exchange. And it isn’t like that in all countries, as I told you.”

The teacher then referred to Uganda, which recently passed strict laws banning homosexual acts, by claiming one could be executed in the country if you are “gay.”

“Literally, if they think you are gay, they will execute you. If you believe that kind of thing, then you don’t belong here,” the teacher said.

The teacher then said that Canada is not like Uganda, “Because that is not what Canada believes,” and suggested any Canadian not supportive of pride events or gay “marriage” can’t “be Canadian.”

“We believe in freedom. We believe that people can marry whomever they want. That is in the law. And if you don’t think that should be the law, you can’t be Canadian,” she said.

The recording ends with the teacher appearing to apologize to the students after possibly being interrupted by another member of the school staff who heard the yelling.

“It just makes me angry… sorry, I’m a little worked up,” the teacher said.

The student in question is very brave and his heroic act of publicly rejecting organized sin on religious grounds is worthy of commendation.

It is disgraceful that the teacher who should be a role model for morality can allow her warped interpretation of liberty to get in the way of effectively teaching her students the right thing to do.

We need more students like that to speak up against this evil called LGBTQ which is a gargantuan threat to freedom. Why should he be compelled to participate in some weird and bizarre march for something that goes against the laws of God and nature? What hocus-pocus!

The emotional blackmail of the teacher is nauseating. So because other students showed solidarity during Ramadan which is a core aspect of Islam, then he should reciprocate by endangering his immortal soul by publicly participating in the height of sin which is a gross violation of his religious laws?

Where a conflict of laws exists between God and Man, common sense and wisdom dictate that those of the former should be adhered to. The origin of martyrdom lies in the use of man’s free will to obey the laws of God when they conflict with men. At the end of the day, the immortality of the martyr is assured while the oppressor ends up in eternal infamy and perfidy.

The bold Canadian student chose the rough and lonely path of daily bloodless martyrdom and should be commended by people of decency.

Thumbs up to my Muslim Brother!

