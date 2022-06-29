Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Today is Ash Wednesday

Religious Conceit

Gerald Kure

Gerald Kure

‘Do not be over-righteous, neither be over-wise – why destroy yourself?’ Ecclesiastes 7:16 (NIV).

Solomon is referring to those who are full of religious conceit. Some people become overly righteous or wise in their own eyes, believing that only their religious acts, or way of doing things, are acceptable to God. They are intolerant and have closed their mind to anything else. They are usually argumentative and legalistic; deluded by their own religious acts. They are so rigid or narrow in their views that they lose their sensitivity to the true reason for doing right – to honor God.

It is exhausting being around legalistic or conceited people isn’t it? Usually they don’t listen well to another point of view. If they seem to listen it is only to divert the conversation back to their own beliefs and opinions.

These people are often full of good works and religious acts to show their good behavior to God. But they have become so caught up in their right behavior, that their attitude towards others who may be different, lacks understanding and sensitivity. In short, they destroy whatever relationship that existed with others.

God created us to be whole people who seek to please Him by seeking His righteousness and goodness. Not our own. Over-righteous and over-wise people will end up destroying themselves, their relationship with others and also with God. For those of us who tend to lean towards religious conceit, let’s take a sober and humble attitude by reflecting on Ecclesiastes 7: 20, ‘There is not a righteous man on earth who does what is right and never sins.’ None of us are perfect; our religious conceit is in vain.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father, forgive me for the way I have behaved towards other Christians who live differently to me. You have not called me to judge them, but to love them. I want to honor you Lord so help me to serve you lovingly rather than religiously. Thank you.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Even those who follow Christ sincerely may be different in behavior to ourselves. Let’s not be quick to judge. We are not the one to say that our way is right and theirs is wrong. Let Christ be the judge of them, while with fear and trembling, we concentrate on working out our own salvation (Philippians 2:12).

Be Greatly Blessed!

