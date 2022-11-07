The Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture (LSAC) has promised to change the narratives and perceptions of people towards indigenous culture, saying that religious beliefs should not stand in the way of culture.

The Director and CEO of LSAC, Mr. Idowu Johnson, stated this at the weekend while answering questions on a live radio programme “Know your Agency”, aired on Lagos Traffic Radio 96. 1 FM, adding that communities in Lagos State should endeavour to preserve their cultures despite the cosmopolitan nature of the State.

He stated that part of the functions of the Council is to preserve, promote and propagate indigenous culture, disclosing that LSAC is collaborating with the agency for Mass Literacy to teach using indigenous languages as part of efforts to ensure that the local cultural practices of indigenous Lagosians do not go into extinction.

Johnson also enjoined all cultural enthusiasts of the readiness of Lagos State to host this year’s National Council for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), which is scheduled to hold between Monday, 7th to Sunday, 13th November, 2022.

The Director, therefore, enjoined residents of the State as well as visitors to take advantage of the NAFEST event to understand and know more about the culture of other tribes in Nigeria.

The Radio Programme “Know your Agency”, is an initiative of the Parastatal Monitoring Office (PMO) and it is aimed at familiarising members of the public with the mandates and activities of different agencies of the Lagos State Government.