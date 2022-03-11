Release ‘C Of O’ To Owners : Muric Tells Ogun Govt

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has appealed to the Ogun State Government (OGSG) to issue the state’s Certificate of Occupancy (‘C of O’) to those who participated in the Homeowners’ Charter scheme since 2018.

Making the call on Friday, 11th March, 2022, was the director and founder of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The appeal reads:

“Our attention has been drawn to the plight of hundreds of Ogun State residents who applied for the state’s Certificate of Occupancy (‘C of O’) under the Homeowners’ Charter scheme since January 2018.

“After the assessment of the applicants’ forms, they were asked to pay amounts ranging from N188,542.02k to N193,503.65. But nothing was heard after payment of the money. In particular, it has been dead silence since the exit of the former governor, Ibikunle Amosun. The project has been set aside despite the fact that many of the applicants had paid the full amount stipulated for them for the ‘C of O’.

“MURIC appeals to Governor Dapo Abiodun to set the machinery in motion for the release of the ‘C of O’ to those who have paid. Government is a continuum and democracy necessitates bandwagon effect. Elected leaders in a democracy must not only inherit the assets but the liabilities as well.

“This is one liability the Ogun State government cannot run away from. Abiodun must take responsibility. A government that runs away from its liabilities will not be taken serious by stakeholders. It is by living up to such responsibility that confidence is infused in the citizenry

“Although MURIC focuses on the defence of Allah-given fundamental human rights of Nigerian Muslims, has not been found wanting in the promotion of good governance and holding governments and their agencies accountable. This is in the interest of transparency, probity and accountability.”