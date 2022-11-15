The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reminded Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State of the need to release the Certificates of Occupancy (‘C of O’) to those who participated in the Homeowners’ Charter scheme since 2018. The human rights organisation said releasing the C of O to the owners before the elections will be of great electoral benefit to the governor.

MURIC’s reminder came on Tuesday, 15th November, 2022 through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement reads:

“The fate of hundreds of Ogun State residents who applied for the Ogun State Homeowners’ Charter scheme since January 2018 still hangs in the balance four years later. There has been no word from the state government despite the fact that many of the applicants had paid in full.

“Although the scheme was launched by the former governor, Ibikunle Amosun, MURIC believes that governance is a continuum. The records must be there and the right thing to do is to pick the scheme up from where Abiodun’s predecessor stopped.

“Good governance resides in the corridor of continuity. Museum mentality will never take any administration anywhere. Besides, this is the right time to demonstrate sensitivity and responsiveness to the yearnings of the electorate. One good turn deserves another.

“Ogun State homeowners who get their ‘C of Os’ before February 23rd 2023 are most likely to dedicate their PVCs to the electoral aspirations of Governor Dapo Abiodun.”