The Nigerian Police Force must release Emeh Nnamdi or immediately charge him to court if he is found to have committed any crime, the Civil Society Coalition Against Impunity said on Tuesday.

26-year-old Emeh Nnamdi, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and an IT consultant to the Anambra state police command has been in detention in Abuja since 3 March 2023 after he was arrested in Benin Republic for revealing shocking details about police extortion, torture, extrajudicial executions, and organ harvesting by senior police officers in Anambra state.

On Sunday 2 April 2023, Mr. Emeh was transferred to the Anambra state police command where he is currently facing further interrogation.

The Civil Society had raised alarm on its platforms, that Emeh who was being moved from Abuja by road in the company of police operatives, may not arrive alive in Awka and may never have his day in court.

However, the accused arrived Awka safely, as was confirmed to our correspondent by his lawyer.

The Civil Society Coalition in a statement signed by all 29 members, regretted that among Emeh’s interrogators in Anambra state are senior police officers whom he had indicted for seizing posh vehicles recovered from criminal suspects who were later executed in police custody.

According to the coalition, “this offends the principle of natural justice, which espouses that one should not be a judge in one’s own case.”

Giving a background on the issue, the coalition believes that Emeh Nnamdi could be at risk of ill-treatment or extrajudicial execution if he is not released or charged to court immediately.

“On the 16th of February 2023, Gistlover, an anonymous whistle-blowing website revealed the shocking details about how senior police officers in Zone 13 and Anambra state command were involved in extortion, extrajudicial execution, enforced disappearance, and organ harvesting of detainees in their custody.

“The story was corroborated by video evidence of former detainees who were forced to confess to serious crimes and were shortly made to disappear.

“Some families of the victims have since corroborated the story.

“Shortly after the revelation, Nigerian Police authorities announced that it will launch a full-scale investigation into the allegations, but instead of taking the accused police officers into custody, it declared Emeh Nnamdi, who works with the accused police team, wanted for sundry offenses.

“It is believed that he must have passed the vital information to Gistlover blog,” the statement said.

The coalition maintained that whistle-blowers are vital for a transparent society.

According to the, “when exercising the right to inform and be informed and the right of people to the truth, whistle-blowers play a crucial part.

“They are essential to awakening informed debate within public opinion, crucial to opening up investigations by journalists and necessary for questioning decision-makers.

“Whistle-blowers are a vital link in the promotion of human rights, the rule of law, transparency, accountability, social justice, and the fight against corruption. “

The CSOs called on the Nigerian police to immediately release and drop the charges against Mr. Emeh Nnamdi or charge him to court with a recognizable offense.

They also harped on the need for the police authorities to end the intimidation, harassment, and attacks on Mr Emeh, his family, and friends.

The CSOs further urged that the report of panel set up by the police authorities to investigate the allegation against top police officers in Anambra state, is released promptly and everybody indicted prosecuted according to the law.

