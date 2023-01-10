The late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe was once quoted to have said “A broken Bottle has no Mekwantalism “What does Mekwantalism mean?

Mekwantalism is an anglicised Igbo word. “Mekwaa” in Igbo means to mend or to repair. No Mekwantalism, as used here, therefore means impossible or very difficult to mend or repair. What of broken Lines and broken Ropes? Is there anything very special about broken things in Human Relationships?

Relationship simply means the way in which two or more people or things are connected or interconnected, related or interrelated.

There are four basic types of relationship :

… Family Relationships

… Friendships

.. Romantic Relationships

… Acquaintances.

Some relationships come or happen naturally at birth… No one chooses who become his or her parents, children, siblings, uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, cousins, co-indigenous people or co-citizenship of a town, state and nation.

But on the other hand, one has a choice over who to have as friends, spouse, religious and such other relationships.

Can anyone happily and successfully live and survive in isolation.. without being involved in any form of relationship with others?

Social scientists profoundly and consistently state that man is a social being, and therefore cannot optimally live or perform in isolation. God created a world of social interdependence. No one is so rich or strong or wise that he does not need the cooperation or assistance of others for a joyful and well fulfilled existence. It is a world of complementarity, one person depending on others for shortfalls in himself.

Relationships are therefore of utmost importance for a joyful, meaningful and well fulfilled existence.

In sincere relationships we find family and friends to share our joys, aspirations, achievements and accomplishments with. We also find in good relationships family and friends to share our burdens, sorrows, distresses and dark moments with. They are the strong pillars of support in times of physical, spiritual, psychological and emotional distress.

If relationships are fundamental to the survival of the society, it therefore follows that everything humanly possible should be done to nurture and maintain healthy relationships.

What are the ingredients for a healthy relationship?

Trust is the most important ingredient in building and maintaining a healthy relationship. To establish and maintain trust requires honesty, mutual respect, love, open communication, patience, tolerance, commitment and compromise.

The Line of Trust can be broken through selfishness and greed, pride and prejudice, over bloated ego and dishonesty, hatred, breakdown of communication, etcetera.

In conclusion, our sincere Relations are our Great Assets. They are Great Pillars of support, sturdy shoulders to lean on at moments of great distress.

They share both in our joys and in our sorrows… Literally Ready to Dine and Die with us.

Trust is the most important ingredient in a healthy relationship. Do not betray or break the Line of trust, because Trust once betrayed is very difficult to mend or repair… Like broken bottles, it has no Mekwantalism. It is also like a broken Rope. A rope broken and retied can never be the same rope again

May God graciously grant us that which we seek : Trust as an instrument of healthy relationships.

:::: Do Not Break The Line

::::Do Not Break The Rope

:::::DR NWAKILE I. N. O.