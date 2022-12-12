“Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice! […] Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God.” *– Philippians 4:4, 6*

Today, some Christians celebrate what is called Gaudete Sunday. The title comes from the Latin words gaudium (joy) and gaudeo, which means to rejoice. Gaudete also was the first word in the text read for this day’s liturgical church service.

In this Christmas season, it is appropriate to focus on joy, which is central to the Christmas celebration. The wise men “rejoiced with exceedingly great joy” when they saw the star that led them to baby Jesus (Matthew 2:10). When the angel told Zacharias that his wife, Elizabeth, would have a son (John the Baptist), the angel told him, “You will have joy and gladness, and many will rejoice at his birth” (Luke 1:14).

Perhaps the quintessential Christmas hymn “Joy to the World” expresses clearly why Jesus’ birth is an occasion filled with joy. Paul reminded the Philippian Christians that, in every circumstance, God can fill us with joy.

Some believers continue to celebrate Gaudete Sunday. Whether or not we share in this celebration, we can be filled with joy: Jesus was born to save us from our sins (Matthew 1:21). He will come again, and He has gone to prepare a place for us (John 14:2).

The world is full of problems, but God sent Jesus to give us hope. He died for our sins so that we might be forgiven and spend eternity with Him. He fills us with His Spirit and joy.

*Reflection Question:*

Reflect on the reasons you must be joyful now even in tough times.

*Prayer*

Father, I rejoice in all that You have done for me. Fill me with Your joy. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Philippians 4