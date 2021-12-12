Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Third Sunday of Advent, Year C – Gaudete Sunday – Dec 11, 2021.

Readings: Zephaniah 3:14-18; Philippians 4:4-7; Gospel Luke 3:10-18.

Theme: Rejoice in the Lord!!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the Prophet Zephaniah brings tidings of great joy to the people of Israel. The second reading is connected to the theme of being joyful as therein, St. Paul assures the Philippians that all he wants is their happiness. The gospel narrative recounts the encounter between John the Baptist and his audience. On ‘Rejoice Sunday,” John’s call to repentance which grew as a result of a feeling of expectancy among the people invites us to share our clothing and food with the needy and also resist exploiting or intimidating those at the fringes of society.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today is Gaudete Sunday – A day in which the Church invites us to be joyful as we await the coming of the Lord at Christmas. Our reflection disposes us to access our preparation whether it is on the material or spiritual side. Gaudete or Rejoice Sunday invites us to be joyful in the Lord at all times. Gaudete, taken from Philippians 4:4-5 “Gaudete in Domino semper” (Rejoice in the Lord always) comes from the first word in Latin of the Introit, the entrance antiphon at Mass.

Background & Summary of the Readings

In the first reading (Zephaniah 3:14-18), the Prophet Zephaniah brings tidings of great joy to the people of Israel. He invites them to “rejoice and exult.” He equally assures the people that the Lord has repealed their sentence and driven their enemies away noting that they “have no more evil to fear.” The prophet stresses that the Lord will exult with joy over his people and he will renew his love for them even as they dance for joy in the day of festival.

The second reading (Philippians 4:4-7) is connected to the theme of being joyful – Therein St. Paul assures the Philippians that all he wants is their happiness. He further notes: “Let your tolerance be evident to everyone, the Lord is very near.” He urges that the people should not worry but pray for anything they need. He also maintains that the community ought to ask God for their needs in prayer and thanksgiving so that the peace of God which surpasses all that we can comprehend will guard their hearts and thoughts in Christ Jesus.

The gospel narrative (Luke 3:10-18) recounts the encounter between John the Baptist and his audience. It tells how the people asked John what they needed to do to be saved. Accordingly, John tasks them on charity by asking them to share their clothing and food with the needy. While he told tax collectors to exact no more than the actual rate, he charged soldiers not to intimidate people and to be content with their pay. It further emphasizes on John’s call to repentance due to the feeling of expectancy which grew among the people. John tells the people that someone greater than he was coming who would baptize them with the Holy Spirit and fire.

Pastoral Lessons

Be Courageous: In the face of commercial-kidnapping, killer herdsmen and Boko Haram, the Lord assures that we would enjoy everlasting joy which is why he encourages us in the first reading thus: “You have no more evil to fear.” Be Tolerant: We are reminded that for us to be joyful in life, we must be ready to be tolerant with everyone we come in contact with.

Be Prayerful/Thankful: On “Rejoice Sunday,” our liturgy maintains that true joy lies with prayer and thanksgiving which we must embrace as we approach Christmas.

Be Charitable: We are reminded that true joy comes from sharing our tunic and bread with the poor and abstaining from extortion. Be Humble: John presents us with the example of embracing humility as a way of making God to be happy with us.

Summary Lines

In the first reading, the Prophet Zephaniah brings tidings of great joy to the people of Israel. The second reading is connected to the theme of being joyful. Therein St. Paul assures the Philippians that all he wants is their happiness. The gospel narrative recounts the encounter between John the Baptist and his audience. John tells the people that someone greater than he was coming who would baptize them with the Holy Spirit and fire.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are called to celebrate Gaudete Sunday through embracing the joy of the Lord by sharing our lives and resources with others. We are reminded that true joy does not come from food and drink but by opening up our hearts to the promptings of the Holy Spirit. The Liturgy invites us to share our clothing and food with the needy and resist exploiting or intimidating those at the fringes of society. As we approach the yultide celebration, the Lord wants us to rejoice always in him who comes to save us at Christmas and always. Happy Sunday!