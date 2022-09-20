Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo on Sunday said proper regional and national synergy is needed to effectively tackle insecurity in the country.

Governor Soludo was speaking while featuring on “Politics Sunday”, TV programme anchored by Seun Okinbaloye, aired on Channels Television to mark his six months anniversary in office as Governor.

Fielding questions from the anchor, Governor Soludo stressed that all crime is local.

“It’s unfortunate that security is still an all low.

“There is no crime free society anywhere in the world. Eight point five million (8.5) million residents of Anambra can testify that insecurity has come down; though, compared to other states in Nigeria, Anambra will rank as part of the top ten most secured states.

“Before we came in, there was widespread insecurity, but we are still determined to fight crime to a still. About 15 criminal camps have been decimated. We have degraded their infrastructure. However, occasionally, you may have few clashes.

“But, Anambra has been quiet, relatively calm and peaceful as we pursue our agenda of a liveable and prosperous homeland,” Soludo said.

Commenting on last Sunday attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Governor Soludo said that there are all kinds of theories as to what happened to him, insisting that security agencies are already on the matter.

On the brighter side, the Governor expressed happiness that Anambra people are taking back their communities.

He said: “People now celebrate new yam festival. We hosted the Cardinal and the Bishops in Nigeria, the fashion expo, and so on and so forth.

“And some weeks back the international community, Ambassadors and other development partners were here in Anambra and were taken round the State.

“These things won’t disappear overnight, but we are putting in our best to make Anambra safe and secure.”

Referring to the criminals, Governor Soludo said, “They are calling them unknown gun men. No, they are plain criminals who hide under the cloak of agitation.

“Because Anambra happens to be home to many rich men, the criminality has turned out to be a lucrative criminality and promoting idolatry.

“We have been catching quite a number of them and 100 percent of those we caught are Igbos.”

According to the Governor; “When we started, we found out that many of the criminals were not from Anambra, but when we continued, we discovered that a number of them that have been initiated and indoctrinated, are from Anambra. Thank God that our people are now coming up. That’s how we are picking the criminals.”

The Governor who sounded a note of warning that anybody in the bush or camp is considered a criminal, reiterated that these criminals come from homes, and they have parents and relations.

“The security issue in Anambra is not peculiar to Anambra.

“We have devised our means, working with the security operatives and the people.

“Anambra is getting quieter, compared to what is happening in most states of Nigeria,” he said.

Baring his mind on the 2023 General election, Governor Soludo reiterated that election and population census will happen in Anambra.

Said the Governor, “We have over 2 million registered people in Anambra and we want them to be able to cast their votes.”

On his relations with the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, Governor Soludo said “Peter Obi is my brother and friend.

“I wish him well.

“On the other hand, I’m a member of APGA which has a candidate in the person of Professor Peter Umeadi.

“When the ban on campaign is lifted, our own party will roll out our plans.”

Apart from speaking on a number of issues in Anambra State, the Governor extensively spoke on his administration’s huge agenda, pointing out that the ‘Soludo solution’ mantra is fully on course in providing dividends of democracy for the people.

“We have set out on what I call the key foundational issues. We are tackling the issues surrounding security, environment and so on and so forth.

“We are recruiting teachers and doctors, putting foundation for fiscal prudence.

“So we’ve come very determined to actualize our vision of a liveable and prosperous homeland in Anambra State,” Governor Soludo further reassured.