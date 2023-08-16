Regina Daniels’ Transformation Over the Years

Regina Daniels is an actor, film producer, and businesswoman who gained prominence from being in the spotlight as a child actor. Over the years, the major and ‘controversial’ transition she underwent, made her a topic of interest to the social media and the masses. However, in the face of criticism, the star has grown remarkably and matured beyond her age.

Regina Daniels was born on October 10th, 2000 to Rita Daniels and Jude Ojeogwu in Asaba, Delta state. Although her parents separated when she was young, she stayed close to her Mother adopting her surname Daniels.

In 2007, Regina Daniels made her acting debut in the movie “Marriage of Sorrow.” Her pay was 10,000 naira.

In 2010, she starred in “Miracle Child,” which became a major hit. She soon received numerous film offers, winning the Future Awards Africa Prize for Nollywood Personality of the Year.

In 2018, Regina Daniels enrolled to study Mass Communication at Igbinedion University but dropped out after a year due to her engagements. During this year, she was dating fellow former child actor Somadina Adinma, however, the relationship ended.

The year 2019 marked a major change in her personal life, bringing her under the spotlight for her marriage to Ned Nwoko, a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and politician, who is about 40 years her senior.

In 2020, Regina Daniels gave birth to her first child, a son, Munir Nwoko, launching her own magazine, Regina Magazine in 2021. Her second son, Prince Khalifa Nwoko was born in 2022.

She was appointed as the Youth Ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria in 2022 and was featured in the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list in 2023.

On June 13, 2023, Regina Daniels became the youngest senator’s wife in Nigeria as well as the first Nollywood actress to be married to a senator.

Regina Daniels has her cosmetics line Regina Daniels Beauty that features a variety of products, including lipsticks, eyeshadows, and foundation. She also has her own foundation which provides support to children in need.

Starting out as an actor, she has grown to be a philanthropist providing education funds and health funds for several people every year.

Currently, she is often seen enjoying time with her family and meeting up with top Nigerian dignitaries.

Regina Daniels with Her Excellency Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the Senate President of Nigeria.

Regina Daniels in Kamu night of Senator Sani Musa’s daughter.