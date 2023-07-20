Regina Daniels is new social secretary of the Nigerian Association of Senators Wives

Regina Daniels, a well-known former child actor, has been chosen to serve as the social secretary of the Nigerian Senator’s Wives Association.

The actress made this announcement on her official Instagram page. She emphasized her enthusiasm for the position and the vision of a fantastic Nigeria.

She then elaborated on the association’s mission and objectives and disclosed her new position within the forum.

She wrote:

“Yesterday was the first inaugural meeting of the tenth Senator’s Wives Association of Nigeria. Hosted by our mummy Her Excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio, the wife of the senate president of Nigeria.”

“It was a meeting specifically about the growth of our country and ways in which we can help our senators/husbands and the First Lady of the federation serve the great people of Nigeria better. I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria.”

Ned Nwoko, her husband, who was recently sworn in, won the election for the Delta North Senatorial seat in February. He received 92,514 votes overall, defeating Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the incumbent, who received 36,816 votes, and Mr. Kennedy Kanma of the Labour Party (LP), who received 86,121 votes.

On June 13, Nwoko was then sworn in as a senator for the tenth National Assembly, and on July 6, he re-took office.