Regina Daniels funds 15 participants to attend Hilda Baci’s cooking class

Regina Daniels, a well-known Nollywood actress, and wife of Senator Ned Nwoko has paid for 15

individuals to attend celebrity chef Hilda Baci’s cooking class.

Hilda Baci, the current Guinness world record holder, recently offered a 35k-a-person online cookery course. Recently, a girl who signed up for Hilda’s class testified that the GWR holder

earns more than N70 million from over 2000 people.

Hilda Baci shared a post on her restaurant’s official Instagram page, myfoodbyhilda, to announce Regina Daniels’ philanthropic act. The star paid N35k each for the 15 persons (N525k in total) for the lucky students to join the class.

It says in the announcement:

“In her process of helping more people acquire skills to enable them to become more self

sufficient @regina.daniels paid for 15 people to join my upcoming online class and

these persons are to be picked at random please go say thank you to her for being so

gracious and of course let me know if you want to be one of these lucky 15 people I will

post the winner tomorrow on my story”.

Check out some reactions:

dires_treat: “Thank you so much @regina.daniels

I would really love to be among those who would be lucky enough to get picked for the

class…I love Hilda’s cooking and I’ve always wanted to partake in one of her online

classes…Thank you”.

sandyshair_: “I am interested”.

seunfunmi.joanstephen: “I’m interested on behalf of the young widows on my platform

who need this skill. It would be a great honor. Thank you so much.”, Thanks”.

the_efospecial: “I would love the opportunity to be part of your cooking class. I have

always been passionate about cooking and I believe that your class would be a great

way for me to learn new skills and techniques. I would be extremely grateful for the

chance to learn from you because it will also help my food business and I promise to

make the most of this opportunity.”

ph_errand_girl01: “I’m interested in this class Miss Hilda and I’m a student in Uniport…

Thanks for this platform”.

unusual_kitchenn: “I would love to join the class but the high Increase in Unilag school

fees which I school at has made it impossible too, I would be glad to be among the 15

people as it would boost my knowledge and also give me an edge as an upcoming chef

and studentpreneur