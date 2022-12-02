“Your ancestors refused to listen to this message. They stubbornly turned away and put their fingers in their ears … They made their hearts as hard as stone … Since they refused to listen when I called to them, I would not listen when they called.” *– Zechariah 7:11-13 NLT*

God warned His people that they were making mistakes and would experience the consequences of their choices unless they changed. But they refused to listen. Their hearts became “as hard as stone.”

Then, as God had warned, they experienced problems, the fruit of their choices. They had forgotten His warnings, though, and still expected Him to rescue them.

God wanted them to understand that when they rejected Him and refused to obey His Word, they had to experience the consequences of their choices.

This can happen to us as well. The Bible reminds us that we have choices every day. God loves us and wants to bless us and answer our prayers, but He also wants us to realize that we are responsible for our choices. We will reap what we sow. If we refuse to listen to Him, we will inevitably experience consequences.

This does not have to be the end of the matter. God gives us opportunities to repent, confess our mistakes, ask for forgiveness, change, and put His Word into practice. As He promised if we return to Him, He will return to us (Zechariah 1:3).

Surrender your life anew to God. Make Jesus your Lord. If you have made mistakes, be honest with God. Confess your sins. The Bible promises He will be faithful to forgive and cleanse you (1 John 1:9). He will give you a fresh start – over and over again if you ask Him to.

*Reflection Question:*

Write a prayer asking God for another fresh start today.

*Prayer*

Father, search my life. Show me if I am obeying You. Help me be sensitive to Your Spirit and live according to Your Word. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zechariah 7