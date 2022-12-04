Ahead of the 2023 General Election, the National Leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF), Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has called on youths in the country to resist the temptation of being engaged as political thugs by politicians who do not mean well for them, but only interested in using and dumping them after the voting exercise.

Wali, a good governance and social justice advocate, made the call while featuring as a Guest Speaker at the South-South Voters Conference organized by Whillz Trust Foundation and held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with the theme “Equipping The Nigerian Voter”.

The conference was said to have been designed to promote voter education and consciousness, and to equip the Nigerian voters with the right information in the course of the electioneering process, as well as create a platform for the institutions involved in the conduct of election to acquaint the citizens with their level of preparedness for the 2023 polls.

Wali challenged the Nigerian youths who have been denied access to basic standard of living by the political class to be motivated by the hunger they face to do the right things, rather than using their predicament as an excuse to make themselves available to be hired as political thugs.

He stressed the need for the youths to develop a good reading habit, which according to him, would go a long way in better equipping them with the right information they need to confront bad systems in the country.

Noting that “Electioneering is a process and not an event”, the UHF boss implored Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other bodies responsible for conducting credible elections in the country to uphold the provisions of the law throughout the process.

Wali was honoured at the event by the Whillz Trust Foundation with an Award of Excellence for his tremendous impact and enormous contributions to societal growth and development.

In another development, the Rugged Steps Foundation for African Youths Development, in commemoration of the United Nations celebration of Persons Living With Disabilities, will on Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Port Harcourt, honour the UHF National Leader with the “Champion Of Disability Advocacy Award” in the Nigerian Advocate Of Disability, Diversity and Inclusion Awards (NADDIA) 2022.