Refrain From Culture Of Silence, Soludo Tells Traditional Rulers, Stakeholders

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo on Wednesday reassured the people of Anambra State of enhanced security and peace in the state, with the support and partnership of Community leaders.

He reiterated that his administration is working on reviving and re-organising the State Vigilante and intelligence gathering with the community participation to boost security.

The Governor spoke at a Town Hall meeting with all traditional rulers, Presidents-General and Community Youth Leaders at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center, Awka

Soludo advised the people to refrain from the culture of silence and report criminal elements within their community to security agencies.

He emphasised that his administration remains committed to policies and projects that will drive the socio-economic development, creation of job opportunities that will prosper the people of Anambra State.

“Governance is about continuous engagement with the people.

“This meeting is to intimate you with our programs and seek your collaboration in the ongoing fight against criminality.

“There is the need to reform the laws establishing the town union administration as a way of addressing the various problems plaguing the system.

“Anambra has a development trajectory, anchored on the Town Union system as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for accomplishing any initiative targeted at the people.

“We are also a society with a bulge of youthful population, with our much respected traditional rulers as the Chief Security Officers of various Communities.

“When you have these groups of people under one roof, it is almost taken for granted that every household is represented,” he said.

The governor revealed his decision to continue the “Community Choose Your Project” initiative established by his predecessor.

According to him, this time, government would ensure greater participation of stakeholders in all communities in this process, and also increase the funding.

He revealed that as part of his government’s Regenerative Agricultural program, it has requested community leaders to liaise with their people to provide lands for the first batch of the Palm Tree revolution.

This batch, he noted, will see the distribution of about one million improved palm seedlings, and other economic trees.

“Our mandate is of and by the people.

“We owe them every explanation for all our actions, and to them will our commitment be.

Where this is not so, we may as well be relapsing to a fascist regime,” he said.

He stressed that Onitsha will be resurrected so that shopping in that part of the state will become a pleasurable experience as it was in years past.

The governor called on the people to patronize made in Anambra products especially shoes and clothing, adding that his administration will declare a state of emergency on infrastructure especially on road construction.

He said the agenda is huge and the administration is determined to deliver.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim made a presentation of the clean-up exercise embarked upon by the government in Onitsha and its environ.

The presentation showed “before and after” pictures of the successful exercise

The Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne said the engagement in Onitsha by government will be sustained for a cleaner and healthy environment

On their part, the Commissioners of Homeland Affairs, Mr Chikodi Anara and Rtd AVM Ben Chiobi, Special Adviser on Security, both emphasised on the need for the people to support and cooperate with the security agencies, adding that government mission is to take back Anambra and restore it to its full glory.

