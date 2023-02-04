In continuation of its clampdown at elements frustrating efforts in making the redesigned Naira notes available to members of the public, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has arrested an official of one of the commercial banks for alleged sabotage.

A statement by the agency said the bank official, who is the Branch Service Head of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Deidei Branch, Abuja, was taken into custody for her deliberate refusal to upload cash into the branch’s Automated Teller Machines (ATM) even when the cash was available, and people were queuing at the ATMs.

“When the ICPC monitoring team stormed the bank at about 1:30pm to ensure compliance, and demanded explanation as to why all the ATMs were not dispensing cash, it was informed by the branch’s Head of Operations that the bank just got delivery of the cash.

“However, facts available to the ICPC operatives indicated that the branch took delivery of the cash around 11:58am and either willfully or maliciously refused to feed the ATMs with the cash.”