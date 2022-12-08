By Merit Ugo

The Rector, Samuel Timi Johnson and the Acting Bursar, Werepere Martins Degbegha of the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, as well as one Yerikema Tony Tombra have been arraigned for their complicity in a Six Million Naira (N6,000,000) frau

The defendants were brought before Honorable Justice M.A Ayemieye of High Court 2, sitting in Yenagoa, by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on allegations bordering on ‘using office to confer corrupt advantage, conspiracy and making false statement

ICPC, in a 7-count charge, is accusing the Rector and the Acting Bursar of conspiring and using their offices to confer corrupt advantage on themselves when they withdrew the above sum from the confers of the institute under the guise of spending the money on renovations of a viewing centre in Tropani Community while investigation revealed otherwisOn the other hand, Yerikema Tony Tombra is standing trial for knowingly making a false statement to an officer of the Commission in the course of exercising his duties when he (Tombra) stated that he was not in the office whereas he was actually in office.4e..’d.loin office.