Recruitment: NDLEA Releases Name of Successful Candidates, Reveals Next Step

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has released the final lists of successful candidates for the 2023 recruitment exercise for Narcotic Officer and Narcotic Assistant cadres.

A statement released on Sunday by the agency spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said successful candidates for cadet, trainees are to report at the NDLEA Academy in Jos and NSCDC College of Peace and Disaster Management in Katsina states respectively.

The statement partly read, “The under-listed successful candidates are therefore to report for Narcotic Officers Basic (Cadet) training at the NDLEA Academy, Kotton Rikus, Jos Plateau State, while the Narcotic Agent/Assistant (Trainees) will report for their training at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps College of Peace and Disaster Management, KM 4 Babbar-Ruga Batsari Road, Katsina State.

“All successful candidates are to report for training at their respective designated centres according to their groupings and on dates assigned to their groups. ”

He added that successful candidates are to report for training with a photocopy of their credentials among others.

“Original and photocopy of credentials to include National Identification Number and printout of NDLEA online application reference slip.

“Four copies of recent colour passport photograph without cap/hat.

“Writing materials to include biro, pencils, ruler, notebooks, and file jackets.

“Three pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests and navy-blue shorts (without stripes),” the statement added.

He urged them to visit the agency’s website for more information.