Recruitment: MURIC Accuses Civil Defence, Others of Shortchanging Sokoto  

Francis Azuka | July 2, 2021
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has accused the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDIPB) of short-changing Sokoto State in the 2019/2021 Replacement and Recruitment Supplementary List.
MURIC’s allegation was contained in a statement issued by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Friday.
“A list of successful candidates in the 2019/2021 Replacement and Recruitment Supplementary exercise of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDIPB) is being circulated in the social media. Out of 411 names on the list of successful candidates that appeared on the list, only five (5) are in the Sokoto State column.
“As if that was not enough, a closer look at the names spring another surprise. None of them appears to have come from Sokoto State (Abdurrazaq Adinoyi, Y, Mercy Chukwukeru, Nwauzor Peace, Ezema E. Emeka and Umar Tijani).
“It is just natural that this incident will raise our curiousity particularly when some are making an issue out of the federal character principle and leveraging on it as evidence in support of their allegation of Northern domination and caliphate hegemony.
“But here we have a case that looks very much like relegation by substitution. There is no scintilla of doubt that indigenes of Sokoto State may have been heavily short-changed in this arrangement. The question we are asking is why are there only five names in the Sokoto column out of 411 successful candidates? Again, why is there no single Sokoto indigene among the five?
“MURIC calls on the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board to provide explanations for this glaring anomaly without delay. It is not impossible that this is a fake list. If that is so, the Board must quickly disown it and make the authentic list public.”
