Awka

Anambra State Government has been begged to reconsider its proposed enforcement of the Anti-Open Grazing law.

It was former governor of the state, Willie Obiano, who assented to the law, known as Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, but failed to enforce the ban.

Though it has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the state in contravention to the law.

During a meeting with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka, last month, Governor Chukwuma Soludo had ordered the ban on movement of cattle on foot in any part of the state.

Soludo had said the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the State, adding that enforcement would begin from September, 2022.

But in a chat with TNC correspondent in Awka on Monday, the leader of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MCBAN), South East zone, Alhaji Giddado Siddiki said implementing the law would adversely affect its members’ source of survival in the prevailing circumstances.

Alhaji Siddiki noted that many of them were born in the state and knows no other place to go, appealing that the ban be suspended to enable them educate their members more on the matter.

“Majority of us (Fulanis), don’t know any business more than rearing of cattle in this world.

“Some of us were born and bred in this rearing of cattle business here in Anambra state.

“We have no other place to go.

“The herders are aware that the state governor has flagged off massive tree planting exercise in the 181 communities as part of measures to control the spread of gully erosion in the state, and as law abiding citizens, we have cautioned all our members and equally urged them to protect the trees in their various host communities.

“Our members have remained committed to peaceful coexistence with their host communities in the state and the South-East geopolitical zone at large.

“We therefore, called on concerned stakeholders including the media to help us beg the governor, if possible, to revise his decision on the ban,” Siddiki said.

The Southeast MACBAN leader also drew the attention of the state government to an attack on some herders at Mgbakwu in Awka North Council Area of the state.

According to him, a herder was killed in the attack and another maimed with matchets.

While noting that one of the perpetrators of the killing had been arrested by the Police, Siddiki urged the government to look into the wanton killing of their people in parts of the state.

Siddiki expressed worry that the Fulani herdsmen are vulnerable, saying what they are suffering from is animosity of many.

“We need government to come in and arrest all those involved in this killing.

“We have not committed any crime by coming here to seek our greener pastures and these people who were attacked at Mgbakwu did not do anything wrong.

“Information we received showed that the people who perpetrated this killing are people from outside the community and that is why we are calling on government to intervene,” he said.

Alhaji Siddiki noted that the Fulani community in Anambra has been peaceful and are not in any form of disagreement with the host communities.