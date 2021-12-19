Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Fourth Sunday of Advent, Year C – Dec 18, 2021.

Readings: Micah 5:1-4; Hebrews 10:5-10 & Gospel Luke 1:39-44.

Theme: Recognising the First Tabernacle!

Sunday Synopsis

The first reading presents us with the assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem will be born one who would rule over Israel. In the second reading, the writer of the Letter to the Hebrews tells us that Christ came to offer himself for us once for all to be holy. He emphasizes that he takes no delight in oblations, holocausts and sacrifices for sins but obedience to the will of God. The gospel recounts the glorious visit of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her kinswoman Elizabeth. Saint Luke reveals how Mary’s greeting made the child in the womb of Elizabeth leap for joy. On the last Sunday of Advent, we are challenged to recognise Jesus, the First Tabernacle, now and in the dialy events of our lives.

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today is the fourth and last Sunday of Advent. For four Sundays, we have been given the chance to prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christmas. Our liturgy starts with the message of hope as it navigates through its fulfillment in Christ who came to do the will of God. It ends with a call on us to prepare our minds by recognizing Jesus who is coming at Christmas in Mary’s womb as the First Tabernacle.

Background & Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Micah 5:1-4) presents us with the assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem, least of the clans of Judah will be born one who would rule over Israel and restore their fortunes. He goes further to state that in his days, the remnant of Yahweh will return as the Lord feeds his flock with power. He concludes that the people will live secure and peaceful as the Lord extends his dynasty to the ends of the earth.

In the second reading (Hebrews 10:5-10), the writer of the Letter to the Hebrews tells us that Christ came to offer himself for us once for all to be holy. He emphasizes that he takes no delight in oblations, holocausts and sacrifices for sins but obedience to the will of God which he demonstrated by coming into the world.

The gospel (Luke 1:39-44) recounts the glorious visit of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her kinswoman Elizabeth. Saint Luke reveals how Mary’s greeting made the child in the womb of Elizabeth leap for joy. Filled with the Holy Spirit, Elizabeth said, “Of all women you are the most blessed, and blessed is the fruit of your womb. Why should I be honoured with a visit from the mother of my Lord? For the moment your greeting reached my ears, the child in my womb leapt for joy. Yes, blessed is she who believed that the promise made her by the Lord would be fulfilled.”

Pastoral Lessons

Be Humble: The assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem, least of the clans of Judah will be born one who would rule over Israel and restore their fortunes challenges us to be humble as God always favours the humble. Obey God: The message of the letter to the Hebrews that Christ takes no delight in oblations, holocausts or sacrifices for sins but obedience to the will of God which he demonstrated by coming into the world urges us to always desire to do the will of God. Trust God: We are challenged to trust God totally in imitation of Mary who did not disbelieve the angle’s prophecy but was certain that God would fulfill that which he has promised. Share God’s Joy: Because the Blessed Virgin Mary was eager to travel to the hill country of Judah to share the good news with cousin, we are encouraged to share God’s goodness in our lives with others as this increases blessings. Magnify God: Elizabeth teaches us that although our words of praise add nothing to God’s greatness, we can nonetheless magnify Christ who is the image of God and in whose likeness our souls are made.

Summary Lines

The first reading presents us with the assurances of the Prophet Micah to the people that out of Bethlehem …will be born one who would rule over Israel. In the second reading, the writer of the Letter to the Hebrews tells us that Christ came to offer himself for us once for all to be holy. . He emphasizes that he takes no delight in oblations, holocausts and sacrifices for sins but obedience to the will of God. The gospel recounts the glorious visit of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her kinswoman Elizabeth. Saint Luke reveals how Mary’s greeting made the child in the womb of Elizabeth leap for joy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we are urged to believe that we too are blessed because we have heard and believed as this would help us to conceive and give birth to the Word of God through bearing good works. As we draw the curtains of Advent, the Church invites us to not only recognise Jesus as the First Tabernacle in the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary but to grant him total worship and adoration because he deserves it. The pious woman, Elizabeth has set the pace for us to follow in terms of recognizing good wherever we see it. We cannot be like her if we are not led by the Holy Spirit. This is why we need to open our minds and hearts to the promptings of the Spirit so that when he comes at Christmas, he would find is ready and we would be able to share the good news with our friends and family like Elizabeth. Wishing you a blessed preparation for Christmas!