Reckitt Nigeria supports social entrepreneurs with grant

Reckitt Nigeria has announced N6.3 million seed funding to each local social entrepreneur to develop their initiative in addressing access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in communities.

Reckitt Nigeria whose purpose is to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world own some of the most popular household brands including Durex, Dettol, Enfamil, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Nutramigen, Lysol, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Finish and Vanish.

The General Manager of the company in sub-Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, noted that social enterprises have the potential to solve problems in real-time, harnessing the power and efficiencies of businesses and delivering impact for a social purpose. According to him, this is an opportunity for local social entrepreneurs to contribute to the positive development of the country by scaling their solutions.

“With our entrepreneurial spirit, coupled with our people’s passion to do the right thing, we can provide the support to help these young businesses thrive, accelerate growth, achieve scale to reach more people, and have a greater social impact,” he said of the company.

The social entrepreneurs selected to be part of the access accelerators in Nigeria will receive tailored support, capacity-building mentorship, and practical guidance from Reckitt experts and industry professionals. Other supports include; network access with fellow social entrepreneurs in the WASH sector and local industry experts who will collaborate and create a systems-based approach to fight for access to WASH

Applications for the grant are being accepted until August 7, 2023.