THE ancient Greeks were firm believers in signs and omens, and a favourite saying of the philosophers of that era is: “When the student is ready, the Teacher will appear”. Across the length and breadth of our land, the ancient landmarks of morality, forthrightness, virtue, honesty which all rest as you all know on the cornerstone of integrity, have been discarded and it is now a common saying that “Nigeria has gone to the dogs.” However, we have cause to be hopeful as amidst this thick darkness, we have shining lights of Integrity.

One cannot but reflect on the past with disbelief and perhaps bestow the future with nostalgia, fear and uncertainty if one must not allow the vista of the present happenstances becloud one’s sense of faith, hope, vision and affirmation in the Nigeria project as not a failed project. It cannot but beat all imagination that Nigeria can gradually but swiftly degenerate, disintegrate and disorientate to the current abyss she has helplessly found herself. A bride once the pride of willing and unwilling suitors now rejected, ignored, denounced, forsaken and derided by all – including her very own. What a shame!

Why and how has situation degenerated to this level in a country benevolently enriched by the Creator? A country blessed with abundant natural and human resources! A country within the precipice of natural disaster but divinely insulated with celestial insurance that is inexplicable to environmental discernment. A country you hate to love; you forsake to seek, you detest to persuade, you reject to accept and deny to uphold. What a country of interjectory contradictions? A country that earned over $400 billion dollars from just one source and have little or nothing to show for it.

What we need to have is a rebirth of greatness in a nation where electricity supply will be stable to stimulate economic development, where road and many other infrastructures are well built and maintained. Looking back in retrospect, Nigeria has but become a shadow of herself, a harbinger of lost glory, a country living in the past, moving and wallowing in abject degradation; not for want of endowment but effects of greed, misplaced priority, lack of vision, fear of God and respect for human dignity – on the part of both the leader and the led. Sad and unfortunate.

Unfortunately, a leader consumed by power in relativity and the led subsumed in self-delusion. Like a ship without a rudder we are all washed adrift in a boat set for catastrophic capsize but for the unmerited mercies of God. It is a big shame that while we are so blessed we still wanton in abject poverty; suffering in the midst of plenty, hoping hopelessly when the messiah would come. This is absolutely unacceptable – we cannot continue like this.

Finally, permit me to conclude this article by admonishing us: Instead of demonstrating reprobates mindsets, it is better for us as a nation destined for greatness to begin to restructure Nigerians for moral rebirth and religious tolerance. Our fault lines have been increased by reasons of intolerance, extremism, exuberance and godlessness. yours truly may not be on the same page with many people. But, certainly not unmindful of the sentiments and emotion shared by Brethrens.

As such, some of us may just be a little bit circumspect and tactfully addressing the issues. I make bold to say that; God does not have religion – religion caps are man made. I put no stock in religion. By the word religion I have even seen the lunacy of fanatics of every denomination be called the will of God. We are the total sum of continuous movement of energy, totally perfect, in our wonderful imperfections. People should learn to preach religion tolerance.

Dawn Of A New Era.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI