“What sorrow awaits rebellious, polluted Jerusalem … It does not trust in the LORD … Its leaders are like roaring lions hunting for their victims. Its judges are like ravenous wolves … Its prophets are arrogant liars … Its priests defile the Temple.” *– Zephaniah 3:1-4 NLT*

God described Jerusalem and its people as rebels who engaged in habits that corrupted their lives morally and spiritually to the prophet Zephaniah. They were determined to go their own way and were not interested in the things of God. They did not trust or seek Him.

Its leaders were particularly guilty. The political leaders were determined to take advantage of the people for their own benefit. They were like roaring lions hunting for victims. Its judges were like ravenous wolves. Its spiritual leaders were like “arrogant liars seeking their own gain.”

God continued to focus on moral behavior, fairness, honesty, righteousness, and a commitment to truth. Why? For He was “still there in the city and He does no wrong … He hands down justice.” God is consistent, for “He does not fail” (v. 5).

But these principles did not matter to some people. God tried to get their attention, but they refused to listen or change. God was concerned. He warned about the horrible consequences of rebellion and what happens when there is no commitment to purity and godliness but a willingness to embrace self-centered behavior.

The Bible makes it clear that there are destructive consequences for rebellion, rejecting God’s Word, and going our own way. Ask God to show you if you are guilty of rebellion. Seek the clarity of His Word. Be sensitive to the leading of His Spirit. Submit your life to Him.

*Reflection Question:*

In what ways have you rebelled against God – even subtly?

*Prayer*

Father, fill me anew with Your Spirit. Give me a greater sensitivity to Your Word. Help me to please You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

Zephaniah 3