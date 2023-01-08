Two governors in the South West are married to Igbo women.

One of them is Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state who is married to my madam and the First Lady of the state, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Governor Adeleke’s first wife is an Igbo woman from Imo State.

Governor Makinde of Oyo’s wife is from River State, which is a neighboring country close to the south.

These marriages across the Niger are possible because that is the core of our existence as Nigerians.

Diversity and plurality are who we are, and they have nothing to do with politics.

At the time of the late Ojukwu’s father’s life, he was a rich man and one of the richest in the country.

He arrived in Lagos, where he struck gold from Nnewi, in 1903, and there was no Peter Obi at that time who made him relocate to Lagos.

Mobility/migration is at the heart of human civilization.

People move for different reasons, whether for marriage, greener pastures, or any other reason whatsoever.

I want to stay neutral for the coming presidential election, but what Tinubu said today at Akure is in bad taste and should be condemned by all, regardless of who you are supporting.

Inclusivity is what makes Lagos a great state and why I call it home.

Reminding me that I do not belong here because of politics is somehow distasteful.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The three front-line candidates should focus on issues that matter to Nigeria.

There are so many of them.

100 million Nigerians are poor.

How do we lift them out of poverty?

Lifting our people, who are poor, out of poverty should be the urgency of the moment and not the denigration of a tribe to achieve a political goal.

It does not make sense.