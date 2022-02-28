Reason 20 Persons Were Shot Dead At Anambra Burial

Armed men suspected to be members of a secret cult on Saturday invaded a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Awka North Local Government Area, killing about 20 persons and leaving any with gunshot injuries.

The incident immediately disrupted the burial ceremony as mourners ran for their dear lives.

A video that went viral from the incident, showed members of the community wailing, as corpses littered the compound.

The coffin containing the man being buried, identified as Ozor Chibuike Joseph Chukwuka, was also thrown open and his body laid on the floor.

TNC investigations revealed that the deceased who is from Umuogbuefi, Ebenebe in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State, was shot dead at a police checkpoint at Amansea, on the 30th of December, 2022.

The man suspected to be a notorious cultist was allegedly killed by members of a rival cult group.

A member of the community who spoke to our correspondent on Sunday, Anekwe Obinna revealed that the deceased was not supposed to be given a proper burial.

He narrated that the rival cult which killed Ozor had warned his family members not to organize a befitting burial for him, as he was not worthy of it, instead he should be buried as a nobody.

“Chukwuka who is fondly called Ozor was a notorious cultist, who has severally led attacks on the police and her facilities, just as he was highly dreaded while he was alive.

“This is the man, Ozor Chibuike Chukwuka, that brought about the killing of over 20 persons in his burial.

“He is from my town.

“He was a member of a strong cult, he was feared by all, and very dangerous.

“He was even among those that led gangs to kiII poIice, burn their stations and cart their guns away.

“Many of our people were hailing him, then later he died by the sword, he was shot dead in December, and his rival gangs warned that he should not be given a proper burial.

“They warned that if they do, many heads will fall, and it did fall.

“They (rival cult) carried out their threat.

“And now many innocent people that knew nothing were among the dead.

“My own cousin was among the dead.

“It is a very bad day in Ebenebe,” he mourned.

Another person from the community, who would prefer not to be mentioned, while corroborating Okpala’s story, regretted why the family insisted on going ahead with the burial of someone so dishonourable as the deceased.

According to him, by such insistence, they have wittingly brought about the death of 20 innocent persons in the community.

“It is on note that communities like Okija no longer allow funeral for any cultist who died in cult violence.

“There’s never a time they don’t take innocent life and cause nuisance while burying their member.

“I am of the opinion that Town unions in Anambra should adopt this strategy to avert violence associated with their burials.

“Anyone who died in rival cult clash should be cremated and his ashes poured into river or forest or better still, the dead body should serve as a cadaver for medical students for medical students in higher institutions of learning,” he suggested.

The Anambra State Police command has also confirmed the incident, saying that it was a case of cult rivalry.

Responding to an inquiry from our correspondent, the Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said: “Yes, this morning (Saturday), there was an incident at Ebenebe.

“A burial was going on, when some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting.

“For now, the commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng has dispatched tactical squads comprising of various units to the area to maintain calm,” he said.

Though the Anambra State Police Command said it has deployed men of the command in various tactical units to Ebenebe, to secure the people, there is no news of any arrest yet.