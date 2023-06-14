Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham from Dortmund

Real Madrid today announced that they have signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around €100m.

Jude Bellingham registered 19 goal contributions in the just concluded season, which helped him secure a nomination for the Bundesliga Player of the Season, despite Dortmund missing out on the Bundesliga on the last day.

The 19-year-old, who already starts regularly for the England national team, debuted at the senior international level in November 2020 during Euro 2020, where they finished as the tournament runners-up. He also played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was on the scoresheet.

Bellingham came through the youth system at Birmingham City. He became the youngest player in the club’s history to make his debut (16 years and 38 days) and score (16 years and 63 days) in August 2019. After his departure from the English club in July 2020, Birmingham announced that they would retire the number 22 shirt in his honour.

Real Madrid confirmed the transfer on their website:

“Real Madrid C.F. and Borussia Dortmund have agreed to transfer the player Jude Bellingham, who will join our club for the next six seasons.

Jude Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City.

Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media.”

