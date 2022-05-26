Real Madrid releases their squad sheet ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool

Los Blancos unveiled a 26-man squad sheet for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final against English side Liverpool. The squad includes all senior and regular players with no player missing out. David Alaba was the only doubtful player for Real Madrid but surprisingly he is included in the squad sheet for the final. He was the only player sidelined due to muscle injury during Madrid’s last La Liga game against Real Betis.

Real Madrid played Liverpool in the Final of the Champions League four years ago at NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv. Liverpool’s young goalkeeper Loris Karius made two terrible historical errors that pummelled Liverpool’s opportunity at Kyiv. Gareth Bale came off the bench to score two, with Karim Benzema’s goal enabling Madrid to defeat Liverpool in the empathetic final.

The squad released include:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Phidias.

Defenders: David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão, Nacho, Jesús Vallejo.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modrić, Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vázquez

Forwards: Marco Asensio, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Mariano Díaz, Rodrygo Goes, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Vinicius Júnior.

Liverpool is still dripping over the fitness and availability of some first-team players ahead of the final on Saturday. Fabinho Taveres and Virgil Van Dijk who didn’t participate in Liverpool’s last two EPL matches were seen in the training with the club yesterday. Thiago Alcântara was not cited at the AXA training centre yesterday but Jürgen Klopp is optimistic that the Spaniard will be ready before Saturday.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah made a tweet on his Twitter handle saying “We have a score to settle” after Madrid eliminated Manchester City to qualify for the final. The Egyptian was taken off in the first half of the previous final against Madrid following a hand injury sustained from a tussle with Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid midfielder, Fede Valverde, described Salah’s message as disrespectful to the club.

Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said they are not after the 2018 Champions League revenge but will be great if they get to win it this time.

“This was a harsh night for us – it was tough to take,” said Klopp.

“But I don’t believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea,” he added.

“I understand what Mo said – he wants to put it right. But in Germany, we say you always meet twice in life.

“If we get the chance to win it this time, it will be a great story, but it will not be because of what happened in 2018.”