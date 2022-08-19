Real Madrid veteran midfielder Casemiro will have his medical done today at Manchester United per multiple sources. Manchester United convinced the 30 years to join them at Old Trafford with an attractive deal which could see the Brazilian be among EPL top earners. Real Madrid has granted Casemiro the opportunity to make the move and will finalize the deal in a few hours.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal is a long-term one until 2026 and has a fee of around €60m plus add-ons of €10m.

Many questions have been raised on how Manchester United have been able to convince Casemiro who plays deeply in the Madrid squad with an assurance of winning major trophies most likely every season.

English football over the years pays better than other leagues in Europe, and it’s known for South American players to always consider the cash regardless of the club.

Some years ago, young and promising Oscar left fame at Chelsea to ply his trade in the China league.

Manchester United have not been able to win any of their two games played, they have lost two out of two and currently sit at the bottom of the league, meanwhile, they play Liverpool next on Monday night.