Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has averred that his team was unlucky following a 2-2 draw at Espanyol on Sunday evening.

In a post match conference, the former Barcelona skipper, noted that Espanol are a difficult team to play against, adding that Table toppers, Real Madrid lost to Espanyol this evening.

He said:

Xavi: “We could have won the game. We dominated and created chances. We have to finish the game when we are in our best moment.”

“In the second half we controlled the game completely, but then Raúl de Tomás’ goal came.”

“We concede too much. We must minimise mistakes.”

“It’s not easy to win here. Real Madrid lost here and there have been minutes when we played very well. We could have won perfectly fine.”

“The defeat would have been a step backwards. With a point, it is not so much. It is difficult to win at this stage and we are still in the fight for the Champions League positions.”

“Araújo? We have to see if it’s just discomfort or something else… Piqué? It hurts us. We’re going to compete with what we have.”

“A gesture from Araújo to the opposing fans? We must always respect everyone, the referees, the fans… There are a lot of nerves during the match. If something has happened, we apologise.”

“Dembélé is one more. He can help us. I think he has entered well, fast, vertical. He has had good minutes.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona were lucky to snatch a point as the equalizing goal came at the last minute of extra time.