According to the club, the electricity shortage in Ukraine caused by Russian bombardment of energy facilities in the country is affecting the lives of millions of Ukrainians, whose lack of central heating means that they are feeling the effects of the country’s plummeting temperatures.

Through its Foundation, the club is supporting Shakhtar Donetsk’s solidarity initiative aimed at helping the population ahead of the onset of winter.

Shakhtar Donetsk have appealed to European football clubs for help in getting power generators that will help them cope better with the harsh Ukrainian winter. Through its Foundation, Real Madrid is going to support this solidarity initiative by donating 20 generators that will be used in different areas across Ukraine.