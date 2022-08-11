Los Blancos the reigning UEFA Champions League winner triumphed over Frankfurt who won the UEFA Europa League this year. Madrid edged the German outfit by 2-0 last night at Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Carlos Ancelotti won his fourth trophy with Real Madrid since joining them from Everton this year.

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored the goals in 37th and 62nd minutes respectively as Real Madrid won the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time.

This was how both teams lined up for the Super Cup final last night.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal (Rüdiger 85), Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić (Rodrygo 67), Casemiro, Kroos (Tchouameni 85); Valverde (Camavinga 76), Benzema, Vinícius Júnior (Ceballos 85)

Frankfurt: Trapp; Touré (Alario 70), Tuta, Ndicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode (Götze 58), Lenz; Kamada, Borré, Lindstrøm (Kolo Muani 58)

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: “The opening goal was a loose ball at the far post. We planned to try to get crosses into that specific area because our analysis told us that they were weaker on the back post generally. But eventually, it was a bit of a coincidence, except for the fact that Casemiro was where he was because we’d asked him to prowl there.”

“I didn’t need this win to be able to inform you all that my team is still hungry and motivated. It was a match which was more complicated than it might have looked.”

Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid goalkeeper:

“We could have scored one or two more in the first half and also in the second half. In the last few months, we’ve had three finals, and I’ve kept a clean sheet in each of them. It’s always important. We know with the strikers we have up front, we’ll always score a goal.”

Real Madrid will begin the defence of the La Liga title this weekend, travelling to Almeria on Sunday while Barcelona will play host to Rayo Vallecano.