Real Madrid announced that they have acquired the signature of young Brazilian forward Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras. The 16-year-old will not move to Santiago Bernabeu until he reaches the legal age in 2024. Real Madrid says the teenager will continue to play with boyhood club Palmeiras.

Real Madrid statement:

“Real Madrid C. F., Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, and Endrick and his family have reached an agreement that allows the player to join Real Madrid when he reaches legal age in July 2024.

Until then, Endrick will continue training with S. E. Palmeiras. The player will travel to Madrid in the upcoming days to visit our club’s facilities.”

Endrick has made 7 professional appearances with Palmeiras scoring 3 goals with one assist to his name.