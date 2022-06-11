Saturday, June 11, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
Real Madrid announce the signing of Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco

Real Madrid announce the signing of Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The La Liga and Champions League champions today announced the signing of 22 years old Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco in a six-year deal. The French prodigy was signed for €80m, becoming Real Madrid’s fourth most expensive player after Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale. He becomes Los Blanco’s second signing this summer, following the acquisition of Antonio Rudiger as a free agent from Chelsea.

Aurelien is a gifted prodigy who plays mostly as a defensive midfielder and has often played as a central midfielder. Real Madrid seems to be planning for the future already and will immediately replace their ageing midfielders.

Last season, Aurelien was among the most capped player in Europe. He made 50 appearances for AS Monaco, scoring five goals and providing three assists. He has been capped nine times for the French national team, where he made his debut last year, winning the UEFA Nations League.

Real Madrid says the French player will be unveiled on Tuesday 14 June at their turf.

“Real Madrid C. F. and AS Monaco have reached an agreement over the transfer of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who joins the club on a six-year deal.

Tchouaméni will be unveiled on Tuesday 14 June at Real Madrid City at noon 00 (CET) following his medical.

Tchouaméni will then be unveiled to the media.”

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle