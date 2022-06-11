Real Madrid announce the signing of Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco

The La Liga and Champions League champions today announced the signing of 22 years old Aurélien Tchouameni from AS Monaco in a six-year deal. The French prodigy was signed for €80m, becoming Real Madrid’s fourth most expensive player after Eden Hazard, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Gareth Bale. He becomes Los Blanco’s second signing this summer, following the acquisition of Antonio Rudiger as a free agent from Chelsea.

Aurelien is a gifted prodigy who plays mostly as a defensive midfielder and has often played as a central midfielder. Real Madrid seems to be planning for the future already and will immediately replace their ageing midfielders.

Last season, Aurelien was among the most capped player in Europe. He made 50 appearances for AS Monaco, scoring five goals and providing three assists. He has been capped nine times for the French national team, where he made his debut last year, winning the UEFA Nations League.

Real Madrid says the French player will be unveiled on Tuesday 14 June at their turf.

“Real Madrid C. F. and AS Monaco have reached an agreement over the transfer of Aurélien Tchouaméni, who joins the club on a six-year deal.

Tchouaméni will be unveiled on Tuesday 14 June at Real Madrid City at noon 00 (CET) following his medical.

Tchouaméni will then be unveiled to the media.”