Real Madrid and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the player’s contract by a year

Oladimeji Adeoye June 26, 2023 0
Real Madrid C. F. and Luka Modrić have agreed to extend the player’s contract, which sees him contracted to the club until 30 June 2024.

According to Real Madrid, Luka Modrić joined Real Madrid in 2012. During his eleven seasons in our jersey he’s made 488 appearances and won 23 trophies: 5 Champions League, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 La Liga titles, 2 Copa del Rey, and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

Modrić has won the ultimate individual awards during his career as a Real Madrid player, including the 2018 Ballon d’Or, the 2018 FIFA Best Player of the Year Award, the 2017/18 UEFA Player of the Year Award, the 2017 Club World Cup Golden Ball, and this season he was part of the FIFA/FIFPro World XI for the sixth time in his career.

He also won the Golden Ball at the World Cup in Russia and the Bronze Ball at the World Cup in Qatar.

