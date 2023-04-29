What is wrong with it after all? Just a massage ? Straightening of corrugated bones , veins and arteries? What is wrong having a good one hour under the caring arms of a professional massager? dissipating pains where it exists with lotions and oils specially made with amazing sedatives and therapeutic ingredients?

Same could go for gym! Which mostly geared towards lose of weight. The two in some cases go hand in glove. Gym and messaging twins!

Here in Abuja the two are becoming lucrative with huge patronage making the bussines a going concern.

Why wouldn’t they, when many have found in them a source of releasing pent of stress, accumulated either from work or domestic pressure.

Just recently I got this random unsolicited messages on my messenger asking me to patronise their massaging outfit. Swedish 10k deep tissue 15k, Erotic 30k and Nuru 50k.

30k and 50k for massaging? I was a bit comfortable with the other prices of 10 and 15k but what is it about Erotic and Nuru massaging that would make me pay 30k and 50k respectively. I got curious and asked for the details of the two.

Within 3mins the customer service I was chatting with inboxed me video clip of 4 mins of Nuru massaging. It was horrible! A horror to a soul pure in heart. Is that massaging or something else? I asked. Is massaging, Nuru massaging she replied. She continues, it relaxes the nerves and rejuvenates the soul. Isn’t it that tempting , too close to slide Into an intimate mood? I asked. No they are professional, however, such can be discussed if mutually agreed why not, what! I screamed instinctively. This is what people are supposedly enjoying in the name of massaging?

On many occasions I have had course to stumble on massaging clips on my Facebook page. On those moments I wondered how a full blooded man would be massaging a full blooded lady either on bikini or in nature’s cloth. I didn’t know there are other ones that are more curatively prophylactic than those earlier seen.

How curative I asked her? Experience is the best teacher. A trial will convince you she replied.

Hmmm! This kind experience “weak me oh”! For such places to be standing means they are in bussines, breaking even and counting their profits.

Nuru massaging here I come😆😆😆

