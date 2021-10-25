Enraged fans of Manchester United have continued to express displeasure over the demolition of the club by Liverpool on Sunday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s men put up a sterling performance to shatter Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men at Old Trafford in an EPL match that ended by five goals to nil.

The lackluster Manchester United team was outclassed from the start to the end of the game and many were wondering if Ole’s men came to the pitch of play on empty stomach.

Egyptian forward, Mohammed Salah was the centre of focus following his hat trick and an assist. Others on the score sheet were Naby KeïtaandDiogo Jota.

Reacting to the defeat, some Manchester United fans made the following comments:

Jian Ndung’u Murigiti – But we have to investigate if this was our real Manchester United players or it was ARESENAL Players wearing MASKS MOB LOVE FROM NAIROBI KENYA

Roman Daus – A great super sub legend but can’t manage a team full of top players. Sack in the morning #OleOut get out ASAP with your Maguire and whoever you may bring with

Kudzai Vital Blessing Munyaradzi – I am saying this again for the upteenth time. Ole is not the man for Man United. He lacks the technical expertise to win anything. He is bereft of ideas to win any cup.

Stew Anthony Simpson – Fullbacks with no positional sense when defending. A defence who have no shape. A back four who can’t man mark and lose their men too easily. Two centre midfielders who can’t control a game. Midfield and wide players who can’t press. A team lacking discipline with too many fouls and cards. Another game where our big players go AWOL. We literally don’t look like a team and play as a team, can’t do the simple things right. So much going wrong, and today has been embarrassing.

Lucky Việt – Ronaldo,Varane,Sancho,Bruno,Pogba,Rashford,Greenwood,Martial,Shaw,…

1pt in 4 games in the PL, 0-5 to Liverpool at home. What a disgrace! #Oleout

Landen Lancaster-Snell – Ole is not tactically equipped for the job. He’s built a great squad but time to bring someone in who can use it – Ole Out

Eshetu Homa Keno – No surprise here. We saw it coming. Unfortunately, the management may still think that Ole is the right person for the job.