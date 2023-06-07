Reactions as Sex Competition Starts in Sweden Tomorrow

Reactions as Sex Competition Starts in Sweden Tomorrow

Sweden has officially recognized sex as a sport and finalised preparations for the inaugural sex tournament, set to commence Tomorrow, Thursday, June 8 2023.
The News Chronicle gathered that parrticipants in the sex tournament will engage in daily sexual encounters that can span up to six hours.
According to Swedish local media, a panel of judges will determine the winners of the sex competition, while the audience will also contribute their opinions and analyses to the selection process.
The sex competition will be hosted for six weeks, during which participants will partake in sexual activity on a daily basis for durations ranging from 45 minutes to one hour, depending on the length of their bouts.
Local reports also added that the competition consists of three levels, and contestants must achieve a specific minimum number of points at each level in order to advance.
Speaking on the anticipation event, Dragan Bratych, the head of the Swedish Federation of Sex, expressed his hope that sex would eventually be recognized as a sport worldwide.
However, some Nigerians have reacted to the sex competition which set the media agog. While some Nigerians on social media anticipate the event, others show displeasure, stating that a sex competition is unholy and uncultured.

FG To Meet TUC At State House Today over fuel subsidy removal
