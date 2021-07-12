Reactions as Nigerian lady says some men use “saliva to make a way where there is no way”

225 views | Francis Azuka | July 12, 2021
A beautiful Nigerian lady, Jessica Akujieze Ikeji has stirred up controversies on Facebook following a post she made on what some persons do to enhance sex.
In the post, she averred that saliva is the lubricant that some persons use in enhancing sex.
Jessica, who shared pictures of herself, wrote:
“While some people are using saliva to count money, some are using it to make a way were there’s no way… legendaries good evening”
Reacting to the post, some persons made the following comments.
Chris Isiogu – Your so funny
Okoye Chinonso – Illegal Caption…U look lovely though..
Philly Ezeh – My favorite, Na so e be, Vasline jelly too cost
Emmy Iloka – Wahala wear bone straight
Hantoniak Hantoniak – Dirty people use saliver to make way, normal people use lubricant, to make way easy to access
