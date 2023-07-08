Reactions as Kanayo O Kanayo prays for his son..

“Them dey add transgender for prayer point these days. E reach”

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has received mixed reactions in response to his sincere prayers for his son, who is moving to America.

It’s important to note that the actor’s son has been accepted to a university in the United States of America. As the boy gets ready to leave the country, Kanayo expressed his happiness and prayed on his behalf.

Kanayo can be seen asking for God’s blessing on his son’s safety in a video posted on his Instagram page. He specifically asked God to grant his son the ability to uphold his identity and orientation as a “He” in the face of social pressure.

Kanayo also urged him to uphold the values instilled in him during his upbringing while stressing the importance of focusing on academic accomplishments rather than tattoos, among other things, in his prayer.

His exact words:

“America will be proud of you. Your achievements will cause America to celebrate you. You will imbibe the good of the land and eat the good therefore. You will continue to be a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria. Your focus shall be on your books and job NOT ON TATTOOS. May you never depart from your upbringing. Do not forget God. You shall ever remain on God’s Radar and GPS. Good luck boy”.

Check out funny reactions:

Switb wrote, “Sorry but I need to laugh which is you will be a he. From his mouth to God’s ears”

Chiegbo wrote, “The focus shall be on your books and Job not on tattoos got me”

King Stanbell wrote, “You shall continue to be a HE”

Patrick Oche wrote, “Them dey add transgender for prayer point these days. E reach”

Chi Nonye wrote, “You will continue to be a HE. Lol. You know what’s up before he changes his name to Linda, Maria, Rose lmao”

Eselu Chief wrote, “Iseeee!!! Emphasis on continue to be a HE. Very important, before mpa gi ejiri gi me sacrifice”

We wish the boy well!

