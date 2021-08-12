Reactions as Isoko man set to marry two women same day

Alexa Ranking as of 12/08/21
Stanley Ugagbe | August 12, 2021
A trending pre-wedding photo of an Isoko man identified as Akpove who is set to marry two women on the same day has continued to elicit mixed reactions on social media.
In the picture, Akpove can be seen with the two damsels by his side and the wedding is billed to hold on Sunday 15th August, 2021 at his home town in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.
The development, has divided opinions in the public, as some persons are wondering how he was able to convince the two women to marry him on the same day.
Below are some reactions on Facebook:
Omotola Abolore Danmola – He’s not responsible, why will he marry two wives?? Though many women are searching for husband now, it does not mean the two women should marry one man nah.. what does he want to offer them?? Well,the Bible’s prophecy are coming to pass now, that’s why all this strange things are happening.
Halimat Aduke Ewatomi Mahmood – The heart which fall in love with two people at d same time.
Ifeanyichukwu Fred Jnr Okeke – It’s becoming more realistic. Some girls till day mumu outside. Express go soon leave them
Ajani Adeyemi – This guy try o. Is helping to solve the problem in our society. God help him.
Oke Dayo Gabriel – The guy get mind sha.
What are your thoughts? Let’s hear from you in the comment section.
They appear happy so who are we to judge
the women weren’t coarsed into marrying him so I wish them a happy married life.
