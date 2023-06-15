Path The News Chronicle » Celebs » Reactions as Hilda Baci breaks another Guiness Wolrd Record

Reactions as Hilda Baci breaks another Guiness Wolrd Record

Hilda Baci breaks another record

With her Cook-a-Thon award, well-known cook Hilda Baci establishes yet another Guinness World Record, making her acknowledgement tweet the best-performing tweet in GWR history.

You may recall that the organization had honored the outstanding Nigerian cook weeks after she had finished a 100-hour Cook-a-Thon challenge that had received a lot of Nigerian support.

It appears that supporters of the Akwa Ibom chef flocked to the Guinness World Records’ official Twitter page to respond to the story.

The post received an astounding 25 million hits before reaching over 27 million at the time this report was being written.

This has utterly blown Guinness World Records’ estimation of the recognition tweet as their best-ever performing tweet.

On their official Twitter feed, Guinness World Records posted: “yeah, so this is our best performing tweet of all time with nearly 25 million news feeds reached 🤯,”

Fans who responded to this pointed out that the chef’s attendance was the result of the combined efforts of Nigerians.

_iamsheila__ wrote: “See forget,when Nigerians decide to do something in unity,the world sef go feel am!.. Go Hilda! Go Naija”

veevogee wrote: “Guinness felt Nigeria’s presence and unity. They now know why were called the giants of Africa. We don’t joke with our own”

b_olaye wrote: “When GRACE speaks for you, protocols are broken, records are broken, go Hilda”

