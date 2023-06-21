Path The News Chronicle » News » Reactions as FG Approves 114% Salary Increase For President, Vice President Among Others 

Adekunle Taofeek June 21, 2023 0

The Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has approved a 114 per cent increase in the salaries of elected politicians, including the President, vice president, governors, lawmakers as well as judicial and public office holders.

RMAFC is saddled with the responsibility of determining the remuneration appropriate for political officeholders including the President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Legislators and the holders of the offices as mentioned in Sections 84 and 124 of this Constitution.

The commission urged the 36 states’ Houses of Assembly to hasten efforts on amendment of relevant laws to give room for upward review of remuneration packages for political, judicial and public officers.

The News Chronicle however gathered that the increment in the salaries of elected politicians did not go down well with several Nigerians who criticised the development as being insensitive to the plights of many Nigerians and current economic realities of the

country.

