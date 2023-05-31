Reaction as Kizz Daniel Hired his former Boss

Adams Peter May 31, 2023 0
Kizz Daniel

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has disclosed that he hired Emperor Geezy, CEO of G-Worldwide, to run his own record company.

The “Buga” singer was previously signed to G-Worldwide, but the two parted ways over some contract provisions, and after departing, the musician founded Flyboy Inc. in 2017.

Kizz Daniel said that Emperor Geezy was hired to succeed him after he resigned as the label’s CEO.

During an interview with American On-Air-Personality’s Angela Yee Way Up podcast, he disclosed this.

Additionally, Kizz announced the signing of a new musician to his music company, Prime. He claimed that Flyboy Inc.’s goal is to develop and support talented African talents.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Remember that Kizz old employer at G-Worldwide Entertainment was Emperor Geezy? Kizz, a 2013 alumnus of the Federal University of Agriculture (FUNAAB), was signed to his label by the CEO.

He departed the company in 2017 as a result of a well-publicized legal battle and contract dispute. Kizz Daniel replaced Kiss Daniel as his new name.

In the latest interview, Daniel confirmed that things have changed because his old boss is now working for his record label.

In addition, Kizz Daniel said that he had signed pryme, a new artist, to his label and described him as both a good artist and a member of his upcoming album.

Adams Peter

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Bobrisky

I need a good Pad Bobrisky says

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

Calm Down By Rema Close To Breaking African Record

Augustina John May 31, 2023 0
teddy_bambam

How Teddy Asked His Wife To Marry Him

Augustina John May 31, 2023 0
Shallipopi Arrested

Popular TikTok Musician, Shallipopi Arrested for Alleged Internet Fraud

Osniff Daniel May 30, 2023 0
Ay Tackles Trolls comedian

Comedian AY Tackles Trolls After Accepting National Award

Adams Peter May 30, 2023 0
Dr. Rahman Adedoyin  guilty Of Murder

Breaking: Court Finds OAU Student alleged murderer,  Dr. Rahman Adedoyin,  guilty Of Murder

Kunle Dada May 30, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Subsidy Removal

BREAKING: NLC Rejects New Petrol Pump Price 

Adekunle Taofeek May 31, 2023 0
Raaheedat Ajibade

It’s not me don’t get scammed, Ajibade called out

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

JUST IN: Two PDP Senators Resign 2 Days After Tinubu’s Inauguration 

Adekunle Taofeek May 31, 2023 0
Bobrisky

I need a good Pad Bobrisky says

TNC Reporter May 31, 2023 0

Calm Down By Rema Close To Breaking African Record

Augustina John May 31, 2023 0