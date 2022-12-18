Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis with Fr. Justine J. Dyikuk

Fourth Sunday of Advent, Year A – Dec 18, 2022

Readings: Is 7:10-14; Responsorial Psalm Ps 24:1-2,3-4,5-6; Rom 1:1-7 & Gospel Mat 1:18-24.

Theme: Re-Inventing the Emmanuel Event!

Sunday Synopsis

In the first reading, the Prophet Isaiah brings glad tidings to the House of David that a virgin shall conceive and bear a Son. In the second reading St. Paul reminds us that we have received the grace of apostleship. The gospel presents the circumstances leading to the saviour’s birth disclosing how Joseph took his wife home after the Lord commanded him not to divorce her. The liturgy challenges us to re-invent the Emmanuel effects in our lives by making Jesus visible to others.

Introduction

Friends in Christ, today is the last Sunday of Advent and apparently, the climax of four weeks of intense preparation for the Lord’s nativity. The Prophet Isaiah (Is 7:10-14) brings us glad tidings that a virgin shall conceive and bear a Son who shall be named Emmanuel. Isaiah’s prophecy is amplified in the gospel (Mat 1:18-24) which presents the circumstances leading to the saviour’s birth culminating in naming him, Emmanuel – God is with us.

Background and Summary of the Readings

The first reading (Is. 7:10-14), reveals how in the face of threats by Aram and Ephraim, Isaiah told Ahaz who was king of Judah in the line of David to ask for a sign from God but he chose to trust God who eventually gave a sign. And so, the Prophet Isaiah brings glad tidings to the House of David that a virgin shall conceive and bear a Son who shall be named Emmanuel – a name which means “God is with us.”

In the second reading (Rom. 1:1-7), St. Paul reminds us that we have received the grace of apostleship to bring the obedience of faith to all who are called to be holy. He also indicates that we are all called to be Saints.

Isaiah’s prophecy is amplified in the gospel (Mat. 1:18-24) which presents the circumstances leading to the saviour’s birth culminating in naming him, Emmanuel – God with us. It further relates that when he found out that his betrothed, Mary was pregnant, he did not want to expose her publicly. Since he was a righteous man, Joseph decided to divorce her quietly.

The angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and urged him to take Mary as his wife stressing that she was with child through the Holy Spirit. We are told that when Joseph woke up, he did as the Lord had commanded him by taking his wife into his home.

Pastoral Lessons

1. Re-invent the Emmanuel-Event: This season demands that we allow the Emmanuel-Effect be felt in our lives in such a manner that God takes absolute control of every word and deed of ours.

2. Relish God’s Presence in the Sacraments: We are urged to relish God’s abiding in the sacraments knowing that it gives us new life, provides us with the bread of life, confirms our faith, grants us healing, forgives our sins and raises ministerial priests to shepherd the Church as well as unites man and woman to adorn the domestic Church with the jewels of offspring.

3. Embrace God’s Abiding Presence: As evident in Paul’s call to holiness in the second reading, we are called to allow God’s presence to be felt in our private and public lives through living out the Emmanuel-Event even as we approach Christmas.

4. Invite the Holy Spirit into Your Life: Since He is all knowing, the fourth Sunday of Advent calls us to invite the Holy Spirit into our lives bearing in mind that the Blessed Virgin Mary conceived through the power of the Holy Spirit.

5. Trust in God’s Plan: Mary and Joseph who prepared for the Lord’s nativity trusted in God’s plan for their lives while allowing the spirit to direct their path – We too, ought to entrust our present and future plans to God.

Conclusion

As we prepare for Christmas, we too must entrust our cares unto the Lord trusting that he would take care of our needs (Psalm 55:22). As Christmas approaches, we ought to learn from Joseph’s School of virtue and discipleship. May our preparation for Christmas allow us to draw some lessons of the Emmanuel-Event in a way that God’s presence is felt in our hearts, lives and world. Have a terrific week!