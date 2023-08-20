Re: Improving The Safety Of Students At The University Of Calabar

Improving The Safety Of Students At The University Of Calabar: An Updated Response To Critique of This Author’s Approach

Respectfully, Ojua Takim A.,

Thank you to one Ojua Takim A for responding to my article titled “Vice Chancellor Florence Obi and Her Team: Shame on Them for University Late Inaction and Compromised Student Safety” which was published in Nigerian online media on August 19, 2023, and for attempting to clarify the details of the alleged sexual misconduct case involving Professor Cyril Ndifon and the administration’s approach to this issue.

You did not identify your function identity fully, but there seems to be an apparent relationship or proximity to the main characters, particularly Vice Chancellor Professor Florence Obi, and you appear to know a lot about the school and the apparent sex offender, Professor Cyril Ndifon, based on your comments.

Again I see your response to my piece in the Nigerian Voice, you did not clarify your role. Please submit your full identity in the future, for reasons of law, ethics, and editorial policy, in case queries about your statements are asked.

Your opinions on the case’s historical context, leadership shifts, and legal framework are illuminating and aid in understanding the situation. Despite this, your contributions have helped to clarify the situation.

I’d want to use this opportunity to express my appreciation for your reaction to my essay. It means a lot to me. Your thoughts and contributions to the conversation on sexual misconduct allegations levied against Professor Cyril Ndifon and the administration at the University of Calabar have unquestionably enriched the dialogue.

Your comment shed some light on the convoluted web of historical events, leadership changes, and the legal framework that surrounds this complex situation.

In dealing with such important situations, I agree with your emphasis on the need for precision, ethics, and following the proper technique. When I set out to write this essay, one of my key goals was to spark a discussion that would go beyond the events that occurred at the University of Calabar. My objective was to investigate broader issues such as school safety, the transparency of administrative processes, and the fundamental need for accountability.

In the context of responding to allegations of sexual misconduct, your wise focus on unbiased points of view and material that can be independently confirmed has added a dimension of complexity to the debate.

In particular, the issue regarding the response to sexual misbehavior claims. Your comments go beyond the general concepts I present in this essay to rectify some minor inaccuracies in the material provided. You have revealed some previously unknown administrative facts, including the following:

It was mistakenly assumed that Professor Ivara Isu was responsible for the administrative actions that led to Professor Cyril Ndifon’s suspension. Professor Ivara Isu was not the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar in 2015. Prof. Zana Akpagu was the vice chancellor who succeeded Prof. James Ekpoke, and Prof. Obi, who is now the Vice Chancellor, will succeed Prof. Zana Akpagu in 2020. I am aware of all of those facts; nevertheless, how does this chain of command have a direct link to the recent outcry over sexual misconduct involving faculty members?

Professor Zana Akpagu was functioning as Vice Chancellor at the time of the alleged occurrence in 2015, not Professor Ivara Isu. By addressing an unintentional omission in the telling of the story, this conscientious modification adds credibility to the story. But, more crucially, how is this power structure related to the latest scandal involving sexual misbehavior in the faculty?

One of the most critical elements in the process of sequencing leadership transitions is determining the optimal succession order for vice chancellor posts. Your attention to detail in preserving chronological accuracy not only improves the historical narrative, but it also results in a better understanding of leadership shifts.

It is admirable that you identified Professor Florence Banku Obi’s connection to the subjects of Special Education and Educational Psychology, both of which have current roots outside of the Faculty of Social Sciences. However, it is critical to remember that educational psychology has its roots in the broader field of social sciences.

These ties cannot be severed. Furthermore, it is my earnest hope that, as a result of the major social issues that we are presently experiencing in education and society, the entire area of education would finally return to the circle of social sciences. This is something I have wished for with all my heart. Even though I work in the highly specialized field of criminal justice and social rehabilitation, I prefer the term “prisons” to “correctional institutions” (call me old-fashioned, but I prefer prisons). You may count on me to be present when correctional institutions around the world implement significant correctional psychology programs and procedures. For me, that day cannot arrive soon enough.

According to you, Professor Ndifon’s recall, and restoration were not entirely driven by the Vice Chancellor only, but rather were in accordance with a judicial mandate and a fully established disciplinary body. To put it another way, the Vice Chancellor did not have complete control over the events. This information is critical because it establishes beyond a reasonable doubt that Professor Ndifon’s recall, and reinstatement were not solely the consequence of the Vice Chancellor’s efforts.

Despite the fact that a decision was reached by the ‘court,’ the media report raises unanswered issues about aspects of this case involving law enforcement and the judicial system. This is especially true in Nigeria, where the public frequently mistrusts the outcomes of police and court procedures.

You are fully aware that the students’ concerns originate from the professors’ long history of inappropriate behavior, and you should also be aware that the students’ concerns are sometimes justified.

The remarkable effort made by the administrative personnel to respond rapidly to the student-led demonstrations, which occurred only four days after the demonstrations began, deserves to be recognized.

On the other hand, the continued existence of unresolved difficulties, such as the instance of the former law student whose academic development was delayed due to unresolved concerns, indicates that the school still has space for improvement and reform. Because she has brought these difficulties to the attention of the general public, the school is compelled to furnish her with a detailed answer as soon as feasible, as well as to tell the media of their findings. Could you do it?

It is encouraging to hear that you intend to stick to your guns when it comes to protecting integrity, combating fraud, sexual offenses, and academic misconduct by enforcing a strict zero-tolerance policy.

Furthermore, the university has stated unequivocally that it will not tolerate any form of sexual harassment or assault. Many current and former students may hold opposing views on this subject.

The accumulation of student frustrations over time resonates as a rallying cry for school transparency, change, and accountability. I hope you and the school’s administration agree on this truth.

If the claims are shown to be accurate, I totally agree with your position that Professor Cyril Ndifon should be held liable for any and all legal consequences that may arise as a result of the events stated in this case.

My perceptive assessment of the possible challenges that may occur as a result of the Nigerian police, investigative agencies, and courts ‘sometimes bad attitudes to these types of issues serves as a strong reminder of the importance of enhanced vigilance and collaborative defense of justice. These possible issues could arise as a result of conceivable corruption inside Nigeria’s police, investigative agencies, and courts. This is a continuing problem, according to Nigerians with open minds and the media.

You mentioned that a judge absolved him of the sexual allegations against him; nevertheless, as reported in the media, the question of exoneration is still disputed; therefore, it would be beneficial if you explained which judge was involved and when the exoneration occurred.

Even if his suspension was overturned a year later for unknown reasons, evidence that the court exonerated the professor is clearly required.

Furthermore, the need to address widespread skepticism about the effectiveness of law enforcement and the judicial system in dealing with situations like these cannot be overstated.

This has been an issue in Nigeria for quite some time, and it is critical that it be rectified. To make the university environment safe and secure for students, it is critical to overcome the mistrust that many students have toward the many institutions by doing good and timely work on the side of administration. As a result of this, it will be feasible to provide a safe and secure environment on university grounds for students.

In this situation, it is critical to recognize that focusing on little mistakes and succumbing to defensiveness detract from the larger purpose of creating an environment that is trustworthy, safe, and favorable to conversation. Such behavior can stymie good development and deflect attention away from the topic at hand in the conversation.

Furthermore, I would want to emphasize that I was motivated by a sense of urgency when writing the initial essay, and that my emotions may have influenced the tone that I chose to use at various points during the article. Nonetheless, I will do my best to keep future conversations civil and focused on finding a solution throughout. I intend to use every resource at my disposal to achieve this goal. In fact, if the general public notices a significant improvement in these unpleasant situations, I would be delighted to contribute my knowledge as a sex offender evaluation and treatment psychologist to your projects and programs in these areas.

Furthermore, recognizing the necessity to address the passage of time without resolution for specific students’ issues highlights the importance of immediately and publicly sharing investigative findings to the general public. When dealing with claims of this gravity, the prolonged delay emphasizes how critical it is to enhance protocols, preserve transparency, and maintain effective communication.

Students should not be pushed to resort to protest in order to gain the attention and intervention of the international community; this point should be highlighted.

The fact that these ideas have acquired traction around the world as a result of student protests emphasizes the critical need for institutions to respond quickly and assertively. This event serves as a compelling and persuasive reminder that students’ issues must be addressed immediately and honestly, and that exceptional measures are not required to make their voices heard. Prompt and effective institutional responses not only lower the number of student complaints, but they also demonstrate an administration’s commitment to preserving the rights and well-being of the people of the community it serves.

Before I conclude, I’d like to convey my appreciation to Vice Chancellor Prof. Obi. My delight at her presence is heightened by the fact that she shares my academic interests. I currently work as a clinical and forensic psychologist, as well as in the fields of special education and psychological testing, and in organizations that aid individuals in need. If assistance is required, I am readily available to supply it for free if time allows.

My article showed understanding of the reality surrounding sexually harmful actions, which are often difficult to modify by offending persons.

It is very appreciated that you have remained strong in your commitment to resolving student concerns, whether before or after the protests. Implementing all of the policies I suggested will demonstrate your commitment to making the university grounds a more responsible and secure environment. Your willingness to collaborate is much appreciated. Make certain that the students are never in danger.

I’d like to express my appreciation for the administration’s concern for the health and safety of the student population, as well as the good ways in which they are helping to shape the future of a rising but challenging democracy like Nigeria. We will get there by democratic and institutional means. This is my greatest wish. Expect more writing from me on this subject.

Make u na remain safe oo. Expect more writings on this matter from me.